At least two tornados hit central Texas as Louisiana faces severe weather

(NBC) – At least two tornadoes hit central Texas and severe windstorms whipped Louisiana on Sunday as both states battle coronavirus with stay-at-home orders.

Portions of central Texas were under tornado warnings Sunday morning as the twisters touched down accompanied by what witnesses called “gigantic” hail. Photos of the damage in Round Mountain, Texas, about an hour west of Austin, showed overturned trees and a trailer destroyed by the storm.

Some customers in Central Texas were without power, as officials worked to determine whether there were more tornadoes than just the two, according to NBC Austin affiliate WXAN.

Extensive damage from severe windstorms was also reported in Monroe, Louisiana, a small city in the northern part of the state, while much of the southern region remained under tornado watch Sunday afternoon. Tornados have not yet been confirmed in the state by the National Weather Service.

In Monroe, city officials said on social media that trees and power lines had fallen throughout the city.

“We have downed power lines in many areas of Monroe. Do not touch or attempt to move them,” Mayor Jamie Mayo said on Twitter.

All flights at Monroe Regional Airport were canceled until further notice, the director Ron Phillips said. The city posted pictures of the airport showing extensive damage and fallen debris.

Due to weather conditions and debris removal from the runways, Mayor Jamie Mayo and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announce “all flights at the Monroe Regional Airport are cancelled until further notice.” pic.twitter.com/Kw4zWNRtZT — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

Governor John Bel Edwards asked Louisiana residents to remain at home as severe weather continues through the state.

“Even though the morning storms have left the state, many other dangerous systems remain across Louisiana. Please stay at home, follow the orders of local officials and tune in to your local weather person for updates,” he wrote on Twitter.

As of Sunday afternoon, no deaths have been reported in either state, and city officials in Monroe said a few people had suffered minor injuries.

In Louisiana, the storms come as the state remains one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 20,000 cases including more than 800 deaths as on Sunday. Texas currently has 12,561 reported cases including 254 deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged residents in the western region of his state to take precautions on Sunday as they brace for a storm system that is expected to bring high winds and rains until Tuesday. Cuomo said the storm could cause flooding and power outages in the state hardest hit by the pandemic, with over 180,000 cases including 8,627 deaths.