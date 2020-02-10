ATEMS High School hosts vex robotics competition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – ATEMS High School hosted a vex robotics competition. Students from all across West Texas gathered to see who’s robots would reign supreme.

It takes months of preparation and hard work to get ready for a tournament like the vex robotics competition. At ATEMS High School, students have access to all the tools they need to be successful.

“I can go into the engineering lab every single day, and I am directly applying the things that we are learning in our math classes, in our engineering classes. Most people might take a class and they might learn how gear ratios work, but they never actually sit down with real gears and say how do I make this work,” said Nolan Henderson, ATEMS High School Senior.

Being able to seriously compete at one of these events, takes time and a great deal of trial and error. During that struggle, students learn more than they realize.

“They put in loss of time, they learn a lot, they become very experienced in programming and building and following the design process,” said Larry Haney, professor at ATEMS High School.

Some students who helped build the program are proud of the progress the new wave of students has made.

“It’s cool to see it still happening and see them even go further into it than just competing, but actually hosting an event. I think that’s super cool,” said Angel Porter, ATEMS alumn.

This program allows these students to set goals for both during high school, and for after they graduate.

“I have now been focusing on learning to do better at the actual mechanical building, because personally that’s what really entertains me, and I want to be able to go forward and really work with robotics for the rest of my life,” said Nolan Henderson.

“Second semester freshman year I was on the VEX team and loved it. It totally inspired me to pursue engineering and just like changed the course of my ideal career, and like the course of my life,” said Nathan Bryce, vex robotics competitor.

The skills student learn while building robots, solving problems, and competing in tournaments like this can help them prepare for life after high school, and because of that, this tournament means more than just using robots to pick up the cubes.