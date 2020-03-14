1  of  3
Atmos Energy to provide bill relief during Coronavirus outbreak

ABILENE, Texas — Atmos Energy will temporarily suspend gas disconnections during the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a March 14, 2020 press release, the company said, ” Atmos Energy understands that the coronavirus outbreak may cause some of our valued customers to experience financial difficulty, whether because of illness, quarantine or disruption at work. As part of its commitment to serving and working with its customers throughout this difficult time, Atmos Energy has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections.”

For more information on Atmos bill relief, customers can call 888-286-6700.

Atmos Energy also provides the “Sharing the Warmth” program, in which customers can donate to assist those with financial difficulties in making payments. Donations are increased by additional contributions by Atmos Energy.

“Customers who need help paying their bill may visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/customer-service/get-help-paying-your-bill to locate the nearest community action agency for assistance.”

