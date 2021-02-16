Atmos warns Abilene residents of urgent need to conserve energy

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Demand for natural gas continues to be at unprecedented levels. Atmos Energy appreciates your conservation efforts during this historic winter storm, which will continue with record low temperatures and additional snowfall overnight.

Atmos Energy urges all residents and businesses to continue to conserve energy to help maintain service for our most critical human needs customers.

Conservation Efforts:

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths.

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

Avoid using your natural gas fireplace, if possible.

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

Atmos Energy reminds customers to heed the guidance of local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area. Our teams are working around the clock to provide safe and reliable service, and we appreciate your patience during this historic weather event.

Please also remember these ways to stay safe at home:

Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866.322.8667.

Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center at https://www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html

For additional information, please visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/weather-safety