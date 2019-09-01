Ator, the man responsible for the shooting in Odessa, had a minor criminal record,

1  of  4
by: James Clark

ODESSA, Texas — The man identified as the shooter in a mass shooting incident Saturday afternoon in Odessa, Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Ector County, had a relatively minor local criminal history, according to KMID.

KMID learned that he was arrested in 2001 for criminal trespassing and evading arrest. He served deferred adjudication, KMID reported.

He was also charged with a 2018 federal transport safety violation which was described by KMID as a minor violation.

Ator was shot and killed by officers near the Cinergy theater after leading them on a chase and shooting other people, police said.

Seven people died, officials said on Sunday, and many others were wounded.

An FBI response team was seen raiding his home in Ector County Sunday afternoon.

