AT&T waiving data overage charges for zip codes in Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — AT&T is waiving data overage charges for customers in Abilene and other parts of the Big Country during the winter storm.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, AT&T says the waiver will be valid from Feb. 17 until Feb. 21.
The telecommunications company says they will be automatically waiving overage charges for AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in the following zip codes
Abilene:
- 79601
- 79602
- 79603
- 79604
- 79605
- 79606
- 79608
- 79697
- 79698
- 79699
Brownwood:
- 76801
- 76802
Cisco:
- 76437
Clyde:
- 79510
Eastland:
- 76448
Merkel:
- 79536
Sweetwater:
- 79556
To see the full list of zip codes, click here.
Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during this time, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.