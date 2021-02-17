AT&T waiving data overage charges for zip codes in Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — AT&T is waiving data overage charges for customers in Abilene and other parts of the Big Country during the winter storm.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, AT&T says the waiver will be valid from Feb. 17 until Feb. 21.

The telecommunications company says they will be automatically waiving overage charges for AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in the following zip codes

Abilene:

79601

79602

79603

79604

79605

79606

79608

79697

79698

79699

Brownwood:

76801

76802

Cisco:

76437

Clyde:

79510

Eastland:

76448

Merkel:

79536

Sweetwater:

79556

To see the full list of zip codes, click here.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during this time, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.