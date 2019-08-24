AUDIO: Police identify man arrested in Abilene for Okla. triple homicide, release phone call that helped capture him

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have identified the man who was arrested Thursday afternoon in Abilene in connection to a triple homicide that occurred in Oklahoma.

Kevin Moseley, 56, reportedly left Oklahoma and came to a family member’s house in Abilene after allegedly shooting and killing his wife and two teenage step-children.

A manhunt led the Abilene SWAT team to a home on Swenson Street Thursday evening where Moseley was taken into custody and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Authorities were alerted to the crime by a friend of the suspect, who called the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to tell them that Moseley called and told her he’d killed his wife.

MCSO released that phone call on Friday, and can be heard below. The audio clip has been edited to protect the caller’s identity and personal information.