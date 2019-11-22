Austin Elementary custodian sings smiles onto students’ faces

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’ll usually find them wiping up tables or sweeping floors, and while those duties are a part of his job description, Mr. Eduardo, a winner of Abilene ISD’s Impact Award brings more to the halls of Austin Elementary than just a squeaky clean finish.

“He’s kind of a superhero around here,” said Austin Elementary School Principal Alison Camp.

“If I need to do something more and I got my hands to do it, then I’ll do it,” said Eduardo Jimenez.

Even though his custodian quarters are full of mops and extra trash bags, it’s the instrument with strings instead of bristles that brings smiles across the cafeteria.

“[One time it was this kid’s] birthday and he asked me if I would sing, now everybody wants me to sing for them,” said Jimenez. “Some of the kids, they say, ‘Today is my birthday,’ and then some of them say, ‘You know my birthday is Saturday.'”

No matter the day, Jimenez is always there with his ukulele to sing to students and staff.

“It makes everybody smile, it makes parents smile, they love it,” said Camp. “The kids love it, it just makes it a fun lunch time.”

While Mr. Eduardo says the singing started on a whim, this is harmony that can’t be mopped away after a lunch break.

“I’m very happy because I want to see the kids happy too,” said Jimenez.