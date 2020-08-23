Austin Elementary School reopening after being closed for 12 months

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – The Austin Elementary School 12-month project is finally done, and just in time for school starting Monday. Principal of the Stephen F. Austin Alison Camp gave us tour of the newly improved building.

“This is what a typical classroom pod looks like,” she said.

She said each grades pod has six classrooms with plenty of sunlight.

“We love that you’re not seeing walls, you’re going to see children at work, so that’s super exciting,” she said.

Each with its own touch screen technology boast said first grade teacher Kaylie Lucas.

“I can print from it; I can check my email on it. I can pull up any presentation I made for the kids,” she said.

The only elementary in Abilene with two stories; kinder through second are on the first floor, and third through fifth on the second for safety precautions.

Also equipped with outdoor learning classrooms in case the weather is too good to pass up.

“They’re pretty impressive because they’re covered, you can go out into the rain, there’s a balcony on top,” she said.

And a brand-new art room and place called the makers space which has a 3D printer.

“Students to come in and create, the possibilities are endless,” she said.

Too much noise won’t be a problem here she said.

“We have an acoustical sound wall that comes in between on the stage between the cafeteria and LRC that actually prevents the sound from mixing when kids are in the cafeteria and classes going on in the library,” she said.

But she said just can’t wait to the faces of her students when they see for the first time, all the school’s hard work.