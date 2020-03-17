1  of  44
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Austin joins big Texas cities in limiting bars, restaurants

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin is joining other major Texas cities in closing bars and restaurant dining rooms to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mark Escott, director of Austin-Travis County Health Authority, also announced that public gatherings in the Texas capital are now limited to 10 people.

That’s more restrictive than similar measures taken in Dallas, where officials have ordered that public gatherings not exceed 50 people.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to aid with the crisis but said there are no current plans for deployments.

The state reported its first death related to the virus Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss