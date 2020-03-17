Austin joins big Texas cities in limiting bars, restaurants

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin is joining other major Texas cities in closing bars and restaurant dining rooms to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mark Escott, director of Austin-Travis County Health Authority, also announced that public gatherings in the Texas capital are now limited to 10 people.

That’s more restrictive than similar measures taken in Dallas, where officials have ordered that public gatherings not exceed 50 people.

Also Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard to aid with the crisis but said there are no current plans for deployments.

The state reported its first death related to the virus Monday.