Austin man found guilty of strangling girlfriend to death, sentenced to 30 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man who strangled his girlfriend to death and then left the scene was found guilty of her murder on Friday.

KXAN Photojournalist Tim Holcomb was in the court room as visiting Judge Wilford Flowers announced Edmundo Cisneroz’ 30-year sentence. Judge Flowers was visiting in 147th District Court Judge Cliff Brown’s place.

Back in May 2018, Austin 911 first-responders received a call about a deceased person in the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail.

When Austin police officers arrived, they found Rosa Hernandez with obvious trauma to her body. Though Austin-Travis County EMS medics tried to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead that morning May 26.

An arrest affidavit for Cisneroz revealed neighbors told police they saw the two arguing earlier that morning. He allegedly thought Hernandez was cheating on him. The fight got physical and Cisneroz ended up strangling her to death, then leaving the house in the victim’s car.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

It was Hernandez’ daughter that found her body covered in blood at their home near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Previous police records also showed Cisneroz had been accused of raping and strangling the victim on Christmas Day 2017.