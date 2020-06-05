Austin police chief says no more beanbag rounds in crowds

Members of the Austin police department kneel with members of the University of Texas football team, in Austin, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after they marched to the State Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s police chief said Thursday his department will no longer fire beanbag rounds into crowds after a teenage boy was critically hurt during a weekend protest when he was shot in the head by an officer’s shot of the ammunition that is considered a less-lethal use of force.

Police Chief Brian Manley announced the policy change Thursday during a special meeting of the Austin City Council, where hundreds of people spoke out against police brutality following nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.