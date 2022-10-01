ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4.

Courtesy of Austin Police Department

Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force Base. He is survived by his parents, wife, three children and granddaughter.

Officer Martin will be laid to rest with Military Honors at 1:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. In a press release, Abilene Police Department encouraged the public to show their support by lining along the procession route at noon.

Courtesy of Abilene Police Department

Procession Route:

Begin in the 1700 block of East South 11th street near Expo Drive.

Continue west on East South 11th towards South Judge Ely Blvd.

Turn right on South Judge Ely Blvd. and continue north.

Turn left on East Ambler Ave. and continue west.

Turn right on West Lake Road and continue north.

Enter Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 7457 West Lake Road.