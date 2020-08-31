Authorities ID body found in bayou as missing Houston girl

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou last week is that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.

Medical examiners in Houston on Sunday officially identified the body as Maliyah Bass.

A cause of death is pending.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he suspects foul play was involved and authorities are approaching the case as a murder investigation.

No arrests have been made.

During a vigil Saturday, Maliyah’s family and friends demanded justice for the girl.

Maliyah went missing Aug. 22 as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.