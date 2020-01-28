Authorities ID man who saved baby during Texas mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified a mystery man who was seen on surveillance video saving a baby during last year’s mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people.
El Paso police say they’ve confirmed that Lazaro Ponce is the man seen in the footage.
Ponce tells the El Paso Times that he and his wife were homeless and living at a makeshift camp near the Walmart at the time of the shooting.
Ponce told the newspaper that he helped the baby, a man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman who had been shot.
He says he’s now living and working in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Coronavirus outbreak: Americans hope for evacuation from Wuhan as death toll rises
- Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
- Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady sent him ‘good luck’ text ahead of Super Bowl LIV
- Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus
- How to set the most important privacy features on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok