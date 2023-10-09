TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tye police and fire were called out to investigate a leak at a truck stop Monday afternoon.

Authorities, including Abilene Fire Department’s hazmat team, responded to reports of a corrosive material leak in the parking lot of a Flying J Travel Center in Tye just before 4:00 Monday.

Police closed off the area, and told KTAB/KRBC no injuries were reported. Likewise, a cause of this leak has not been revealed.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional details are made available.