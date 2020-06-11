Authorities probe radio, website disruptions during protests in Texas, 2 other states

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities are investigating interference with radio communications and websites or networks used by police and other officials during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Although the disruptions in Minnesota, Illinois and Texas aren’t considered technically difficult hacks, federal intelligence officials warn that law enforcement should be ready for such tactics to persist.
Authorities are particularly concerned about interruptions to police radio frequencies as dispatchers tried to direct responses to large protests during the last weekend of May.
No one responsible has been identified yet and few details about how the disruptions were carried out are known.
