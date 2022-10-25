ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle.

A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west.

Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on scene to help rescue a victim, as well as divert traffic to south on locust.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the pickup was headed east when the other vehicle pulled out, heading north. The two drivers collided, and the pickup hit the other vehicle on the driver’s side.

Authorities were able to successfully rescue the crash victim. They were taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

This article will be updated if new information is released.