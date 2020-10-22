Authorities searching for 2 missing East Texas teenage girls

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenage runaways.
Susanna Burks, 17, and 15-year-old Jada Allen went missing from Heartlight Ministries around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Susanna is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a distinctive mark on her nose and was last seen wearing a black top.
Jada stands at 5 feet 3 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals sweatshirt.
Any information regarding the location of the girls may be given to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or any law enforcement agency.
