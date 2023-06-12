Officials are searching for a missing kayaker at Hubbard Creek Reservoir (Stephens County Sheriff’s Office)

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are searching for a missing kayaker in Breckenridge.

Search efforts began at Hubbard Creek Reservoir around midnight Monday and resumed later that morning.

Stephens County officials are asking citizens to stay away from the search area because congestion may hinder their search efforts.

Game Wardens, Texas Rangers, and other Stephens County officials are assisting in the search.

KTAB and KRBC are also en route to the scene. No further information has been released.