Autistic teen ‘hero’ awarded for saving Erath County’s home from fire

ERATH COUNTY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – They say heroes can be found anywhere… and Stephenville’s is a 15-year-old autistic teenager named Merritt Ragsdale.

It all happened on Saturday afternoon. Merritt’s family was alerted about a grass fire heading straight to their house.

Merritt did not hesitate, started filling buckets with water, and he began putting the fire out.

According to Erath County’s Fire Coordinator, Chris Brooks, Merritt’s efforts stopped the fire from spreading under the house. “…that probably saved the house,” said Fire Coordinator Chris Brooks.

Merritt was awarded by the Erath County Fire Department for his bravery. According to the teenager, he now wants to be a firefighter in the future.

Stephenville’s hero wants to remind people that even though he was awarded, he only wanted to help.