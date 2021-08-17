Autographed Wylie LL baseball fetches $3k to help team at Little League World Series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Livestock Auction is helping the Wylie Little League baseball team before they get underway at the Little League World Series.

According to a social media post, Abilene Livestock Auction raised $3,550 by auctioning off a baseball signed by the members of the little league team.

The ball was auctioned off before their normal sale started.

According to the post, the money raised will be contributed to the team “as they continue in the Little League World Series.”

Wylie will be representing the State of Texas as they take on Washington at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.