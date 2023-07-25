CADDO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Last August, we introduced you to the “Ranch Rover.” It’s a Mars Rover-like invention that can be set and programmed to feed your livestock remotely and autonomously. However, what we showed you last year was just the prototype. This year, the Haskell native and inventor has made his first sale.

River McTasney has put his heart and soul into developing the Ranch Rover since he was 25 years old. Three years later, he and his now-expanded team at Smooth Ag are seeing their hard work pay off.

“Customers are starting to line up,” delighted McTasney. “It’s a good thing for the industry to see that we’re continuing to make progress, and this technology is available and reliable.”

McTasney said Smooth Ag has made their first official Ranch Rover sale but could potentially sell three by this December.

“Your first sale is really one of your big markers of market validation,” McTasney explained. “It means somebody else believes in it, and if somebody else believes in it and believes in what it can do, then there’s likely even more people in that.”

Like many good businessmen, McTasney said his celebration was short-lived, wanting to get back to perfecting his product.

“We’ve done a lot I’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” said McTasney, “but we’ve got a lot to do to give to this industry like we ought to.”

McTasney told KTAB/KRBC he sometimes has to take a step back, look at his team’s successes, and see the progress they’ve made in three short years. But, he said being able to efficiently get his product to the ranchers is his top priority.

The Ranch Rover itself has come a long way in that time, as well. McTasney said the initial prototype only held 2,000 pounds of feed, whereas the new model will hold up to 4,000 pounds. However, when we spoke to McTasney last August, he was still working on the functionality of it.

“As it becomes reliable, we can solve problems in places that ultimately make our lives better and provide us with more time to be doing the quality things that we enjoy like hanging out with the grandkids,” McTasney suggested last year.

Compare that to now, McTasney is working on a few bugs that may pop up in the programming, as well as getting them built and out to his customers.

“Where do we go from here, it’s all about delivery, right? It’s all about delivery. The demand is there and it’s our time to execute,” added McTasney.

The goal for the Ranch Rover over the next year is to streamline production. McTasney said he hopes to get production down from 8-months lead time to getting one Ranch Rover out per week.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Ranch Rover and inquire about a pre-order.