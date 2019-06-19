“Avengers: Endgame” officially getting re-released with new footage

“Avengers: Endgame” might be able to beat the massive box office record set by “Avatar” after all. The film has lost the majority of its momentum by now, almost two months after its initial release, but it’s about to get another major boost to ticket sales.

No, it’s not just because “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is arriving in theaters in July. “Avengers: Endgame” is hitting theaters for a second round, along with some additional footage that didn’t make it into the official cut in April.

While attending the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” press junket in London, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke exclusively with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed that “Avengers: Endgame” was heading back to the big screen for a theatrical re-release. Not only that, but this version of the film will arrive with extra scenes that weren’t included in the first theatrical release.