AYSA holds fundraiser event, proceeds will go to programs and services they provide to the community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Youth Sports Alliance held its largest fundraiser event on Saturday. All of the money raised in the event will go towards the many programs and services that they provide the community throughout the year.

Excitement filled the room as the premier martial arts demonstration group performed at the Abilene Youth Sports Alliance fundraiser event.

AYSA’s largest event offered games, prizes, giveaways, and of course the performance.

This was Juan Calderon’s second time doing a demo in front of hundreds of people, something that can be very nerve-wracking.

“We do a ton of mistakes, like dropping our bows, falling on our kicks, and just not following the script.”



But with mistakes, there’s always room to learn from them.



“Now look at me, I’m a red three. I have much experience and I’m in the demonstration team where we get to do all this fancy stuff.”



Being a part of this unique group has helped Calderon grow into the boy he is today.



“I just love it here at Premier. The grandmasters, head instructors, the instructors, they just make us feel powerful.”

Proving that sports can make all the difference in a child’s life.