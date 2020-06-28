AYSA suspends all events after two individuals test positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) has decided to suspend league and tournament operations after two individuals who had recently been in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the AYSA, a participant in the girls basketball league last Thursday night has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization says those in close contact with the individual have been informed of the positive test through the teams respective coaches.

Another individual who had recently been at the AYSA tested positive for COVID-19. An adult from Sweetwater who participated in the girls volleyball program last week.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with the City of Abilene Health Department, AYSA has made the determination to suspend league and tournament operations for a two-week period,” said the organization in a Facebook post.

“AYSA urges any concerned party who participated in these activities to contact your team representative and medical provider to determine what, if any, actions you need to take as a result.”

All AYSA events will be postponed until July 10.