B-1Bs from Dyess Air Force Base to deploy to Norway

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – B-1B bombers from Dyess Air Force Base will deploy to Norway for the first time.
According to airforcemag, the B-1Bs will fly “in both, a message to Russia and a sign of the growing importance of the Arctic.”
“While bombers have repeatedly flown alongside Norwegian aircraft, this will be the first time Lancers will operate out of a base in the country, according to U.S. European Command.“
“Operational readiness and our ability to support Allies and partners and respond with speed is critical to combined success,” said Gen. Jeffrey L Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander in the release. “We value the enduring partnership we have with Norway and look forward to future opportunities to bolster our collective defense.”
