ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Pentagon unveiled its first stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the first strategic bomber in more than three decades. The unveiling took place at the Northrup Grumman Plant in Palmdale, California.

Courtesy of United States Air Force

Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense, said adding things like this don’t just happen, it is all thanks to investments and collaboration.

“50 years of advances and low observable technology have gone into this aircraft and even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky,” Austin explained.

Gray Bridwell, Vice President of the Abilene Military Affairs Committee, was among those who attended the unveiling. He said Dyess will be one of the bases for the B-21 and that it will have a massive positive impact in Abilene.

“The B-21 is a sixth-generation state of the art bomber that will come to Dyess Air Force Base. It’s a big economic boost for the Abilene economy, bringing a lot of construction and a lot of people [and] keeping our nation safe from right here in Abilene Texas,” said Bridwell.

Courtesy of United States Air Force

Greg Blair, Chairman of the Abilene Military Affairs committee, accompanied Bridwell. He said with the key city being a military town, he is proud of the technological advancements Dyess will soon have.

“We’ve had this love affair between the Abilene community and Dyess Air Force Base for almost 70 years. Protecting our freedom is what it’s all about,” Blair expressed.

Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grumman, said this next generation aircraft defines what this nation is capable of. She said they are proud that they are able to provide the air force with the resources they need. The strength B-21 has will improve our country’s security for decades to come.