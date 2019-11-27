Baby Jesus stolen out of front yard nativity

DALLAS/FORT WORTH (KTVT) — There’s less than a month until Christmas, and Grinches are already out and about.

In Texas, a baby Jesus was stolen out of a front lawn nativity scene.

“Well, we live in a pretty quiet neighborhood,” says Parker County resident Pam Washburn.

The old barn was a gift from a neighbor, and the nativity set a $1,000 purchase from Costco.

But just four hours after the Washburns set up their display, a security camera captured a woman Saturday night step into the brightly lit scene and steal the star of the show.

Baby Jesus was gone, leaving Mary and Joseph with no one to dote on.

Even the sheriff seemed surprised.

“The manger, they took that too,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “That’s the bottom of the barrel.”

In Plano’s Deerfield neighborhood, the Farahmands take Christmas seriously.

“It’s a real thrill,” Nancy Farahmand says.

While they know cant eliminate the threat of thieves, they can make their decorations hard to steal.

“He spikes them down. He puts clamps into the ground,” she says.

They have a security system and a border to make the yard just a little less accessible.

“They’re gonna have to make their way around the perimeter, then we have security cameras” she says.

If someone makes it that far, well…

“I think its pretty sad, if you have to steal Christmas decorations,” Nancy says.

“They’re worse than the scrooge,” Al Farahmand says.

A positive perspective about the meaning of Christmas helps, too.

“Maybe somebody needs Jesus more than we do,” says Pam Washburn.

Law enforcement recommends securing your holiday decorations with anchors or cables.

You can also set up motion detector lights or visible cameras.