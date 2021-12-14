Baby steenbok born at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo has welcomed a baby steenbok.

According to a social media post made Tuesday evening by the Abilene Zoo, the baby steenbok was born over the weekend, weighing just less than 2 pounds.

When fully grown, a female steenbok can weigh up to 28 pounds, according to the Abilene Zoo.







According to the social media post, this particular species of antelope is found in most of southern Africa.

The Animal Care team at the zoo is raising the baby steenbok by hand, according to the post, as it was born slightly underweight and didn’t start nursing immediately.

“We are going to ensure she is receiving the proper nutrition,” Senior Veterniarian Dr. Stephanie Carle said in the post. “She is gaining weight and growing and we are pleased with her development.”

The Abilene Zoo says they hope to reunite the baby steenbok with her mother shortly after the new year.