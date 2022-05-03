ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In recognition of National Small Business week, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce held a Salute to Small Business Awards luncheon Tuesday. Though all nominees were more than deserving, this year’s winners were honored for exemplifying entrepreneurial spirit.

“Our small business community is truly the backbone of our economy, and we recognize the dedication and fortitude it takes to be an entrepreneur and small business owner,” said Doug Peters, President & CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

New Business of the Year Award – Front Porch Coffee Co. & Bakery

Front Porch Coffee, located at 702 North 2nd Street, first opened its doors in December of 2019. Ran by husband and wife duo, Zach and Kara Sheets, this café offers delicious baked goods, sandwiches, desserts, artisan coffees and other drinks. Front Porch Coffee is number 5 on our list of Abilene’s most Instagram-able spots.

Small Business Community Investment Award – Jane of All Trades

Jane of All Trades, located at 3274 South 27th Street, has been in operation since December of 2018. This business, ran by Vanessa De La Rosa, offers custom styled balloon arrangements, backdrops, props and other decorations for all occasions.

Small Business Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Jason Hodges with Chike Nutrition and Next Level Nutraceuticals

Jason Hodges is Partner for Chike Nutrition and Next Level Nutraceuticals, a nationally and internationally distributed brand (Chike), nutritional and dietary supplement powdered beverage manufacturing, and copack (Next Level) company in Abilene.

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year Award – Cypress Street Station

Cypress Street Station, located at 158 Cypress Street, first opened its kitchen in 1993. After original owner, Brian Green passed away in 2015, Terry and Amanda O’Connor took over. The Abilene staple is best known for its city-like atmosphere and delicious food. Cypress Street Station is number 14 on our list of Abilene’s most Instagram-able spots.

Small Business Administration Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year Award – Hitman Hog Trapping

Hitman Hog Trapping was opened in 2020 after owner, Pete Leija, retired from his 32-year-long career with the U.S. Air Force. ‘Feral Hog Whisperer’: Abilene family of trappers looking to slow down overpopulation This small business specializes in trapping, eradicating and relocating hogs, coyotes and ‘big cats.’

Small Business Person of The Year – Dr. Karen Key & DHA Jamie Harper with Key City Dental Studio

Key City Dental Studio was opened in May of 2019 at 2201 South Danville Drive, with two things in mind; family and quality dental care. Opened by Dentist, Dr. Karen Key, and Registered Dental Hygienist, Jamie Harper, Key City Dental Studio offers general, cosmetic and emergency dental services.

Congratulations to all winners and all who were nominated!