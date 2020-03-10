Backporch Productions says Outlaws & Legends is still on

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Backporch Productions has issued a news release regarding its decision to carry on with the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival.

The news release reads as follows:

Outlaws & Legends Music Festival and Backporch Productions shares in the worldwide disposition of the Coronavirus and its global effects. Our credited reputation within the music community is of the utmost importance. Because of this, we have sought professional advice from many within the medical and entertainment communities. And, given the current risk environment for this deadly disease coupled with the highest regard for sponsors, fans, crew and artist safety, we will continue our 10th Anniversary Outlaws & Legends Music Festival as scheduled on March 20th and 21st of 2020. We understand the severity of greater precautions taken at this time with a heightened concern regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Sanitation stations and products will be at multiple points throughout our grounds, and we will actively monitor situations of the virus from now until completion of the festival.

Though we have a footprint within and outside the state of Texas and some outside representation of the United States, our demographics year over year shows the majority of our attendees are outside the most vulnerable age groups to be affected by the Coronavirus. We are taking every precaution in preparation for our event and will make sure to provide essential resources to prevent the spread of any virus we could be exposed to during our event.

We invite and welcome artists, label reps, members of the media, as well as anyone else displaced by other cancellations to come celebrate our 10th anniversary of Outlaws & Legends Music Fest.

For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, go to www.outlawsandlegends.com.