BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The shop of the Hanner Chevrolet GMC dealership in Baird caught fire Thursday afternoon, with lots of smoke visible.

This footage of the fire at Hanner was shared by Myleah McNutt:

What can be seen right now is multiple fire units fighting the fire near a vacant church, which is now being used as a temporary courthouse for Callahan County while the permanent location is being renovated.

The Abilene Fire Department was also on scene, lending a helping hand.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm at the scene that an electric company turned off the power to two homes behind the dealership. Fire personnel said the neighborhood was not affected.

