Baird celebrates Frankie Sprouse’s birthday with surprise parade

An awesome woman by the name of Frankie Sprouse living in Baird turns 100 today. With the Coronavirus outbreak, it’s hard to get together and celebrate birthdays, but the Baird community wanted to make sure that she would not be alone on this special day.

This wasn’t just a few friends and family. With an actual escort leading the way, a good amount of the Baird community decided to do a drive-by parade celebration for Frankie.

Frankie has lived a long happy healthy life and is apart of a full family that traditionally lives a great amount of time. Her granddaughter Tammy explained the family layout.

Granddaughter Tammy Sprouse said, “She has seven children, 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 19 great great grand children. Her sisters have all lived well into their 90s and one sister lived to be 102.”

Of course, not looking a day over 29, Frankie is surprised but very joyful she’s reached the big 100.

Frankie Sprouse said, “I’m surprised and happy too. I’m surprised I made it and I’m happy again. I won’t ever see them again.”