Baird High School welding program receives $300,000 grant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Baird High School received a $300,000 grant, that will towards improving their welding program.

“It’s great for me because I want to be a welder whenever I am older,” said Baird Sophomore student Charles Smith.

By Smith’s senior year things will look a look different.

“I am really excited about the new technologies,” said Smith.

Since his teacher and professional welder Michael Reddin received grant money for the program.

“I was thinking if I can get about 10 to 20 thousand dollars I would be in good shape,” said Reddin.

The $300,000 grant was sponsored by the Economic and Community Development Corporations of Baird and Work Force Solutions of West Central Texas.

“We’re really excited about it because it’s really the essence of what we do,” said Amy hall, strategic initiatives manager at work force solutions.

Hall says the need for welding positions is expected to grow in Texas 16 percent by 2028.

“They may not be job seekers yet, but they are the work force of tomorrow, and they need to be adequately prepared so they can go into these jobs that pay family-sustaining wages, so they can have successful careers here at home hopefully,” said Hall.

And to do that, Reddin is working with manufacturing companies across West Central Texas.

“I will do an externship with them this summer, my job will be to identify the skillsets required for those businesses, and then I am going to align that with the curriculum we teach here,” said Reddin.

So, when students graduate, they will be ready to enter in the work force.

“It really means a lot to us that he is trying to help us out so much,” said Grant Vinson.

And with the special skills learned they can make upwards of 35 dollars an hour.

Reddin says the new welding facilities will be open in August 2022, and that he is working to secure more grant funding.