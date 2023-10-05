CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20 between mile markers 307 and 308 in Callahan County will close Friday night due to a scheduled bridge replacement by the Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, Altus Construction, LLC.

The US 283 bridge replacement will result in a closure from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 9.

Traffic will be rerouted to frontage roads during the bridge removal. Those traveling northbound or southbound can expect to be detoured to BUS 20 in Baird.