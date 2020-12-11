Baird ISD moves to remote learning for rest of semester, cancels upcoming basketball games after COVID-19 cases

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Baird Independent School District (BISD) will finish the semester learning from home after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

BISD Superintendent Tim Little wrote a letter to parents and staff saying they will move to remote learning beginning Friday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 18.

Although no students have tested positive for COVID-19, “some” of the staff members who contracted the virus were in close contact with some of the students, the letter states.

Campus and district offices will be open between 8 a.m. and noon for children who need to pick up instructional materials or Chromebooks.

Meals will be delivered to students starting Dec. 11.

Basketball games scheduled for the week have been canceled and hope to be rescheduled.

According to the letter, the athletic banquet slated for Dec. 17 has been postponed until January.

The entire letter reads as follows: