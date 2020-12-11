Baird ISD moves to remote learning for rest of semester, cancels upcoming basketball games after COVID-19 cases

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Baird Independent School District (BISD) will finish the semester learning from home after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
BISD Superintendent Tim Little wrote a letter to parents and staff saying they will move to remote learning beginning Friday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 18.
Although no students have tested positive for COVID-19, “some” of the staff members who contracted the virus were in close contact with some of the students, the letter states.
Campus and district offices will be open between 8 a.m. and noon for children who need to pick up instructional materials or Chromebooks.
Meals will be delivered to students starting Dec. 11.
Basketball games scheduled for the week have been canceled and hope to be rescheduled.
According to the letter, the athletic banquet slated for Dec. 17 has been postponed until January.
The entire letter reads as follows:
December 10, 2020
TO: Baird ISD Parents, Students, and Staff
Baird ISD currently has 4 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, and while we have no confirmed cases of students who have tested positive, some of these staff members have been in close contact with some of our students.
In order to protect the safety of our students and staff, the district has made the decision to move to fully remote instruction beginning on Friday, December 11, and continuing through Friday, December 18. We plan to resume face-to-face instruction on January 5 after the conclusion of the Christmas Break. Additional information on remote instruction will be sent from the campus principals later today.
Next week, our campus and district offices will be open between 8 am and 12 pm. If your child needs to pick up instructional materials or Chrome Books, please do so during those hours.
All basketball games scheduled between December 11 and December 18 have been canceled. If possible, we will reschedule those games at a later date. The athletic banquet scheduled for December 17 will be postponed until January.
The District will be delivering meals to students beginning on Friday, December 11. If you do not wish to have a meal delivered to your home, please contact Tiffany Voigts, Cafeteria Director, at tvoigts@baird.esc14.net.
We thank you in advance for your cooperation as we work to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.
Sincerely,
Tim Little, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
- ‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dead at 62, reports say
- Baird ISD moves to remote learning for rest of semester, cancels upcoming basketball games after COVID-19 cases
- Disney unveils plans to stream 10 ‘Star Wars’ and 10 Marvel series
- Thursday, December 10, 2020: Rain chances move in overnight
- Deadline looms for marketplace health insurance open enrollment