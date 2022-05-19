BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As a 9,000+ acre fire, the Mesquite Heat fire, burns in near Coronado’s Camp, another fire popped up in Baird Thursday afternoon.

Just off I-20, about three miles East of Baird at Exit 310, crews are working to put out a smaller fire and keep it from spreading.

The Baird Volunteer Fire Department responded to this fire around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Callahan County, as well as other counties surrounding Taylor County, are under a Red Flag Warning.

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, the blaze was not yet contained. KTAB/KRBC will monitor and provide updates as they become available.