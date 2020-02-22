Bald eagle released at Lake Proctor after treatment

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An injured bald eagle found near Lake Proctor in Comanche County was returned home Friday after weeks of treatment.

About 6 weeks ago, 4-year-old Rambo was found hurt in the woods.

“Some kayakers found him injured and called me,” said Kirk Hornsby, Commanche County Game Warden.

“I didn’t believe them. I didn’t think that it was really going to be a bald eagle.

“So from there I had to figure out how to capture him and that’s when I called Vicky to get some info on the safest way for the bird and for me,” Vicky Gammill, who rehabs local wildlife, said.

“He said, ‘I’ve got a bald eagle,’ and I’m like, ‘Ha no you don’t. Are you sure Kirk?'” she says.

After some quick research, Vicky and Kirk came up with a plan.

“So I had a blanket, I just draped it over the top of him and just kind of scooped him up and made sure he couldn’t get to me with his beak or his talons,” Hornsby said.

Kirk drove the bird all the way to the Abilene Zoo that night.

“They opened at like at 11 at night so he could take it in,” he says.

The vet at the zoo told Vicky the best place for him to get better was South Plains Wild Life Center in Lubbock.

“The end of last week they were all excited because whenever they got to the fight cage he was already on the highest perch, which is like two stories,” Vicky says.

Vicky says eagles mate for life and Rambo was desperate to get back home.

“We thought, ‘We have three or four days notice, and we could plan it better, but he was flying into the sides of the flight cage because he wants out,” Vicky says.

That call happened on Wednesday and at 4:00 Friday morning, Vicky and her husband were on there way back to Lubbock to get the bird.

“I was very excited to know that he was going to be released out there at the lake. I hope he sticks around for the public to come see. I think it’s really awesome.”

With a couple shakes of a tail feather Rambo took off.

“He said I am home and he flew straight back to where he was found. So yeah, couldn’t ask for better.”