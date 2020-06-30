Ballinger man dies in Taylor Co. crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 76-year-old man has died after a car crash in Taylor County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 76-year-old Donald Raymond Fisher, of Ballinger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on US 83, just south of Bradshaw.

Monday night at 10:46, Fisher was heading south on US 83 during heavy rainfall, when he lost control of the 2018 Subaru Forester he was driving, hydroplaned off the road and rolled over, the report states.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene, and was taken to Abilene Professional Services.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.