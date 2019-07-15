Teen ejected, killed in Runnels County rollover wreck

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen girl was ejected killed during a single-vehicle rollover wreck in Runnels County Saturday night.

Ballinger resident Drew Blake Crenshaw, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 67 just after 8:30 p.m.

Crenshaw was a passenger in a vehicle that went off the roadway, causing the driver to turn into a side skid. The vehicle then went through a fence and rolled over into a pasture, ejecting Crenshaw upon impact, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this fatal crash.

