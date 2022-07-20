RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Want to take part in a paranormal lockdown at one of the Big Country’s haunted hotels?

Ballinger’s Haunted Circa 1886 Olde Park Hotel is hosting an overnight paranormal lockdown event at their location on S 6th Street later this year.

The lockdown will begin Friday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m. and is set to end at noon Saturday, December 10.

Tickets will cost $50 a person and will give participants full access to the event, which will begin with a horror movie shown on the hotel’s big screen with drinks and snacks at 6:30 p.m.

Afterward, a guided history and ghost tour will take place following by a crash course on paranormal investigation and paranormal equipment.

To conclude the night, a group paranormal investigation will be held then everyone is invited to investigate and explore on their own before going to sleep.

Ghost activity at the Olde Park Hotel has been featured on multiple shows, including programs on the Travel Channel and DiscoveryPlus.

Visit the hotel’s Facebook Event Page to get more information on the lockdown, including how to purchase tickets.