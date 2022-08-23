BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ballinger police said it’s been receiving more reports of vehicles being broken into in an area east of Broadway Street. Now, officers are asking your help in combatting the influx in vehicle burglary.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Ballinger Police Department (BPD) alerted the city to the problem and asked for video evidence.

“If you have any security camera video of unusual activity in the area will you please contact the police dept [sic],” the post read in part.

BPD asked for video evidence to be emailed to the department. You can do so by clicking here. You may also share footage with KTAB/KRBC by clicking this link.

To help fight the rise in burglaries to vehicles, Ballinger police advise all to lock their vehicles and to not keep valuables in them:

If you don’t have eyes on your vehicle, then it should be locked.