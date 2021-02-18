Ballinger residents asked to conserve water as soon as possible, check for leaks

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Ballinger is asking residents to conserve water as they try to locate a suspected leak.
In a news release issued just before 9:30 Thursday night, city officials say it’s “important to put into place conservative water protection efforts starting as soon as possible!”
The water plant is currently delivering much more water than usual for this time of day, which leads officials to believe there is a leak somewhere in their distribution system, the release states.
The city is asking residents to report any visible leaks and check their property to ensure there are no burst pipes inside or under the building.
The full release reads as follows:
Please limit, while protecting your property, your water drips to just a drip. It’s important to put into place conservative water protection efforts starting as soon as possible!The water plant is currently delivering a significantly larger volume of water than typical for this time of day, which suggests a water loss somewhere in our distribution system.Please report any visible leaks, and check your property completely to ensure you do not have burst pipes inside or under the building on the customers side; many were found by vigilant city employees, and residents of Ballinger also notified through the day today the city of leaks, but we can only see leaks visible from the streets and alleys.THIS NOTICE IS TO DO YOUR PART TO CONSERVE WATER!