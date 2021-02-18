Ballinger residents asked to conserve water as soon as possible, check for leaks

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Ballinger is asking residents to conserve water as they try to locate a suspected leak.

In a news release issued just before 9:30 Thursday night, city officials say it’s “important to put into place conservative water protection efforts starting as soon as possible!”

The water plant is currently delivering much more water than usual for this time of day, which leads officials to believe there is a leak somewhere in their distribution system, the release states.

The city is asking residents to report any visible leaks and check their property to ensure there are no burst pipes inside or under the building.

The full release reads as follows: