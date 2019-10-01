Trolley rides available for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s another option for Balloon Fiesta-goers who don’t want to drive to the balloon field.

Albuquerque Tourism and Sightseeing Factory is once again offering its Balloon Fiesta Trolley Tours. They’ll take customers directly to the Chaser’s Club where people can eat while watching dawn patrol and the mass ascension.

“They walk right in there, there’s no lines. It’s a really nice, comfortable experience, foregoing most of the traffic and all of those other headaches. Locals do it, visitors do it, it’s pretty simple,” says Michael Silva, Co-Founder of Albuquerque Tourism and Sightseeing Factory.

Tickets are still available for $75 each. For more information, you can visit them here.