Vendors setting up at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Vendors are already setting up shop at Balloon Fiesta Park.

They have two weeks to prepare before the hundreds of thousands of visitors get here. One popular business known for their green chile breakfast burritos says the special environment of Balloon Fiesta has kept them coming back for 37-years.

“It’s a hard event to do. We’re feeding thousands and thousands and thousands of people and all the vendors work together to make sure the folks enjoy the food and it’s safe and they have a good experience when they come here,” said Rudy Chavez with Chavez New Mexican Foods.

Chavez New Mexican Foods won the Balloon Fiesta’s best breakfast burrito title last year.