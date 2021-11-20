Band director killed in bus crash has ties to Abilene, is Big Country native

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country is mourning a major community member, after he was killed in a bus crash Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released the names of the three victims Saturday morning, who were killed in a crash Friday afternoon on I-20 near Big Spring.

Among the three, Andrews High School band director, Darin Johns, 53. His wife, Karen Johns, a teacher at Underwood Elementary school, was care flighted to Lubbock.

Jay Lester, Executive Director of Fine Arts for Abilene ISD, took to Facebook to announce Darin’s passing.

“We lost a great friend today,” Lester wrote, “I’ve known Darin since college and proudly got to play in a brass ensemble with him for 25+ years.”

Darin graduated from Breckinridge High School in 1986 and promptly went on to study music education at Abilene Christian University (ACU). From there, he began his career at Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, where he taught band from 1996 to 2001.

Most recently, he began working as Band Director at Andrews High School in 2015.

ACU also expressed their condolences on Facebook.

Darin’s sons, Landon and Lance, wrote about their love and respect for their father, as well as their devastation, and ask for prayers and well wishes for their mother.