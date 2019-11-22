Band’s tour bus destroyed by fire in Coleman

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — No one was injured after a band’s tour bus caught on fire in Coleman on Thursday.

A social media post by Shane Smith and the Saints displayed the attached picture with a caption that read in part, “Thanking God we’re all okay.”

The Coleman Fire Department (CFD) says they responded to a report of a bus on fire, which they arrived to find fully engulfed, with the flames even extending to the equipment trailer being towed behind it.

Units from CFD along with Novice Fire Department and the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office did their best to salvage what little could be saved, CFD says.

There were no injuries.