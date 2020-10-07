Bank, restaurants, & apartments slated as developments continue around ACU

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The construction near Abilene Christian University (ACU) is ready to start housing, restaurants, and businesses, but development is not stopping there.

“A bank, apartments, a hotel,” says Kelly Young, vice president of ACU investment management.

The areas surrounding the current project will soon start to look different.

“We don’t have a specific timeline because we want to get the right people in here,” said Young.

Since they want to find the right businesses for this development, they’re being particular about who they’ll allow to build.

“We’ve said, ‘No,’ to a lot of people,” said Young.

That’s because they want to make sure they bring in others that fit the future goals of this land.

Community member Madge Davidson, who lives right next to the ongoing construction, has some mixed opinions about the continued development.

“I hope it’s good for the community and I hope it’s good for ACU,” said Davidson.

While she likes the community and economic aspects, she’s worried about how it will affect her neighborhood.

“We’re a lot of older people and it’s quiet, so that’s going to change,” said Davidson.

Young is hopeful it will bring a different feel to the north side of Abilene.

“Our number one priority has been to create, really, a more unique, vibrant neighborhood here,” said Young.

And it appears they are on their way to do just that.

Young said the bank’s building plans are being finished and should break ground around November, and the apartment should break ground in January.