Banners around Jones Co. Courthouse celebrate Anson HS Seniors

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anson High School seniors now beam at passersby from banners hung around the central courthouse thanks to the generosity of community members.

“A lot of us have had a child graduate so we know how special this time is,” said Janet Hagler, a pre-k teacher and one of the residents that organized the banners purchase and arrangement.

The banners were donated and hung by community volunteers, none of whom were parents of seniors.

“I was like, ‘They really did that for us?'” said Jordan Pyle, an Anson High senior.

While Pyle holds out hope for an in-person graduation ceremony, she says having the support of her community has made waiting a little easier.

“Everybody has been doing all these things for the seniors and it’s just been such a great thing,” said Pyle.